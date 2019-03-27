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CALL TO ACTION : London & Newcastle : 10am Thurs 28th Mar 19
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8 views • March 27, 2019
Streamed live 27th March 2019
- 5G talk tonight with Mark Steele & John Kitson at Royal Station Hotel, Neville Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DH
- 5,000 trees culled in Sheffield by AMEY PLC
- Newcastle has culled 8,000 trees
- Please support Lyn Thyer 10.30am 28/3/19 at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, WC2A 2LL
- Ian R Crane at a 5G event 7pm 29/3/19 at Dogmaels Community Centre, Pembrookshire, Wales SA43 3ET
- 5G is planned to be up and running in Britain by 2020
- 5G talk tonight with Mark Steele & John Kitson at Royal Station Hotel, Neville Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DH
- 5,000 trees culled in Sheffield by AMEY PLC
- Newcastle has culled 8,000 trees
- Please support Lyn Thyer 10.30am 28/3/19 at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London, WC2A 2LL
- Ian R Crane at a 5G event 7pm 29/3/19 at Dogmaels Community Centre, Pembrookshire, Wales SA43 3ET
- 5G is planned to be up and running in Britain by 2020
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