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Tita Merello & Orchestra "Mi Papito" Tango (English Subtitles) - Collage
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202 views • March 27, 2019
For the non-Spanish speakers, the 1928 recording with Subtitles in English.
Vocals by Tita Merello.
Montage with resourced historical public domain available images and clips.
Translation and Subtitles by Alma de Tango School of Argentine Dances, Brisbane, Australia.
Visit: www.almadetango.com
Vocals by Tita Merello.
Montage with resourced historical public domain available images and clips.
Translation and Subtitles by Alma de Tango School of Argentine Dances, Brisbane, Australia.
Visit: www.almadetango.com
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