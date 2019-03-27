End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 1: The End (From The Beginning)This video was originally produced and published in March, 2019. This is the first installment of a unique presentation that will inspire and enlighten you about when Jesus Christ may return, and the unfolding of the Book of Revelation and its timing. Doug explains the often-misunderstood scripture “No man knows the day or the hour” (of Christ’s return) – and it’s likely not what you think it means – or at least, not what we’ve been taught. Based on the information in this video, Doug reveals how he believes we are right on the precipice of the beginning of the final seven years on planet earth before Jesus returns. We encourage you to take this information to the Lord in prayer and see what the Holy Spirit shares with you as well.References: