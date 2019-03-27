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Trump takes aim at the media following Mueller revelations
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11 views • March 27, 2019
Trump 2020 Strategic Communications Director Marc Lotter discusses how President Trump took aim at the mainstream media after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 election.
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