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Senate votes to shoot down Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal
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Capitalist Pig Hedge Fund Manager Jonathan Hoenig criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal after the Senate voted against the proposal.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy