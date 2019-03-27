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Student project Software Defined radio (SDR)
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6 views • March 27, 2019
data over FM using an FM micro-transmitter, rtl-sdr dongle, Matlab # & sdr#. Shows transmission of 100 bits from Matlab using BFSK modulation of an audio band carrier sent via headphone jack to an FM micro-transmitter for broadcast. Plots displayed are from the transmitter Matlab session. Receive session was implemented seperately later. SDR# displays real time reception of transmit data. Playback of received demodulated audio data from SDR# is shown and characteristic dual tone BFSK is audible.
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