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POWER, POLITICS & PEOPLE
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178 views • March 27, 2019
https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/
"The urge to save humanity is most often a false front for the urge to RULE!" H.L. Mencken Be careful for whom and what you vote. If you're NOT SURE...do us all a favor and STAY HOME! You're not just destroying YOUR freedom, you're messing with OURS. AND WE'RE EASILY PISSED! AND YOU WON'T LIKE US WHEN WE'RE PISSED!
"The urge to save humanity is most often a false front for the urge to RULE!" H.L. Mencken Be careful for whom and what you vote. If you're NOT SURE...do us all a favor and STAY HOME! You're not just destroying YOUR freedom, you're messing with OURS. AND WE'RE EASILY PISSED! AND YOU WON'T LIKE US WHEN WE'RE PISSED!
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