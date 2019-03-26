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Jussie Smollett Highlights Crazy Day In American News
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4 views • March 26, 2019
From the failed attempt to derail the Trump administration via the Mueller witch-hunt to Jussie Smollett’s charges being dropped, Owen Shroyer breaks it all down.
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-trump-says-deep-state-committed-treason-in-failed-takedown-plus-hoaxer-jussie-smollett-walks/
https://www.infowars.com/report-smolletts-time-served-with-community-service-was-for-other-unrelated-case/
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-trump-says-deep-state-committed-treason-in-failed-takedown-plus-hoaxer-jussie-smollett-walks/
https://www.infowars.com/report-smolletts-time-served-with-community-service-was-for-other-unrelated-case/
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