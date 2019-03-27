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George Soros And Barack Obama Behind Jussie Smollett Release - War Room Full Show
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384 views • March 27, 2019
Today’s big news is the “emergency court appearance” by Jussie Smollet that ended with him getting away with attempting to start a race war with fake hate crime claims. Ali Alexander joins us to announce his initiative to fight back against this miscarriage of justice that happened in Chicago. Also, a county in New York is now barring minors from public places if they have not been vaccinated.
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