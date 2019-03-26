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Full Show - BOMBSHELL! Trump Says Deep State Committed Treason / Hate Crime Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Walks - 03/26/2019
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740 views • March 26, 2019
House Democrats gave the Justice Department a one-week ultimatum to submit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report despite Mueller and Attorney General William Barr both concluding there was no collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. Joining today’s show is former presidential candidate and government insider Bob Barr discussing the Deep State’s failed Russian collusion investigation and Trump's remarkable economic delivery.
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