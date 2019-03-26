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The RSB Show LIVE 3/26/19 - NY kid ban, Paul Barattiero,Hydrogen, EMF, Morley Robbins, Iron toxicity, Copper
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111 views • March 26, 2019
NY kid ban in public! Richard Pan SB 276, California physician exemptions, Paul Barattiero, Hydrogen water, Qi home EMF protection, Hydration for dieting, Morley Robbins, Iron Toxicity, Functions of Ceruloplasmin and MORE! http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/richard-pan-sb-276-california-physician-exemptions-paul-barattiero-hydrogen-water-qi-home-emf-protection-hydration-for-dieting-morley-robbins-iron-toxicity-functions-of-ceruloplasmin-and-more/
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