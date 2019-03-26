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Activist Has Facebook Page Banned After Exposing Comedian
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620 views • March 26, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how Jewish-Australian activist and military veteran Avi Yemini has been banned from Facebook after publishing a video report that exposed 'comedian' Jim Jefferies and proved that he deceptively edited an interview with Yemini to deliberately change the meaning of his words.
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