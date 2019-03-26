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Chicago Authorities Concede Jussie Smollett Is Above The Law
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141 views • March 26, 2019
Chicago police as well as Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel have made clear their shock and disappointment that charges, for staging a hate crime hoax, against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. Alex points out this is a perfect example of corruption on the left.
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