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E.U. Passes Meme Ban Law
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196 views • March 26, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how the European Union has officially voted to adopt the Article 13 provision into law which would govern the production and distribution of online content under the presumption of copyright protections, but what this really means is no more creative memes.
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