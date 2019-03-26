© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colbert Blames Trump For Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory
Follow
0
Share
Report
146 views • March 26, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson points out how late night propaganda artist and talk show host, Stephen Colbert, has decided to blame President Trump for the phony Russian collusion narrative pushed by himself and the other mainstream media presstitutes onto the American people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.