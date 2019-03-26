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Alex Jones Calls On Patriots To Become The Leaders America Needs
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147 views • March 26, 2019
The time has come for America's men to become the leaders they were meant to be and take a stand against tyranny in all it's forms. Alex Jones throws down the gauntlet and challenges those still on the sidelines to get in the game!
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