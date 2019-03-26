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George Soros Donated 400k To Prosecutor Who Let Smollett Walk
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184 views • March 26, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how George Soros donated over 400 thousand dollars to Kim Foxx who was the prosecutor in Chicago that allowed Jussie Smollett to walk free after being charged with multiple felonies for staging a fake hate crime against himself and thereafter lying to Chicago police.
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