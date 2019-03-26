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Former Congressman: Chinese Government Stealing American Technology
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142 views • March 26, 2019
Former congressman Bob Barr has been sounding the Alarm about China for decades and now he joins Alex to expose the attempted marriage of Big Tech to communist China. Mr. Barr also joins Alex to discuss the Mueller investigation, the New Zealand shooting, and red flag laws.
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