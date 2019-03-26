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Big Tech Succeeding At Chinese Style Censorship In America
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114 views • March 26, 2019
The volume of censorship now taking place in America is unprecedented as well as ominous. Alex explains that now is the time for patriots to stand up before Big Tech fully turns America into China.
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