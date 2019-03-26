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26Mar19 Did DoJ Put Last Nail in ObamaCare Coffin? Is DoJ Now With Trump?
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31 views • March 26, 2019
Can the week get any worse for CNN & MSNBC? Let’s hope so. Meanwhile their crack legal consultants whose minutes of airtime are even more unbelievable than they are, are now in handcuffs with “Naughty” Avenatti, the porn lawyer, indicted in separate incidents coast-to-coast.CNN is whining that Tucker Carlson is fat shaming Brian Stelter by sending him a jelly donut. Meanwhile, female astronauts’ spacesuit don’t fit so they can’t space-walk. And they thought they’d be weightless.
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