© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State Shifts Blame Of Intelligence Failure To Obama
Follow
1
Share
Report
2410 views • March 26, 2019
Now that President Trump has been cleared of "collusion" with Russia, Deep State actors are now blaming president Obama for directing them in the first place. Alex breaks down these new talking points of the Deep State propaganda machine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.