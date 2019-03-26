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Weightless Watchers? Female Astronauts’ Spacesuits Don’t Fit & Brian Stelter’s Jelly Donut Fix
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13 views • March 26, 2019
CNN is whining that Tucker Carlson is fat shaming Brian Stelter by sending him a jelly donut. Meanwhile, female astronauts’ spacesuit don’t fit so they can’t space-walk. And they thought they’d be weightless.
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