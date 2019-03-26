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Jussie Smollett Charges Dropped To Protect Obama’s Involvement
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605 views • March 26, 2019
The bombshell news that charges have been dropped against Jussie Smollett now leads many to suspect involvement by former president Obama in orchestrating a cover-up. Alex gives his take on who he believes may benefit from this hoax hate crime.
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