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Red Flag Seizure
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307 views • March 26, 2019
‘Red Flag Gun Seizure’ legislation would empower left-wing judges to order your firearms confiscated without due process.
No charges, no day in court, no conviction of anything whatsoever — just a knock on the door demanding you turn your firearms over.
Three separate versions of this legislation have ALREADY been pre-filed in the Capitol, meaning this is going to be a big fight in 2019! - USA Today
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
No charges, no day in court, no conviction of anything whatsoever — just a knock on the door demanding you turn your firearms over.
Three separate versions of this legislation have ALREADY been pre-filed in the Capitol, meaning this is going to be a big fight in 2019! - USA Today
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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