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DOES Michael Grubb HAVE ESP?
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8 views • March 26, 2019
The same evening Joel met Michael Grubb, he had also sat through a session with him in which he had experienced something stunning and extraordinary - it made Joel ponder whether Michael has ESP (Extra Sensory Perception). True story.
This is the second video in a series. This video series discloses the experiences that led Joel to become a lifetime follower and friend of Michael Grubb's, as well as devote himself to the mission of Evolved Ministry ~ to EVOLVE YOUR SOUL.
EvolvedMinistry.com
This is the second video in a series. This video series discloses the experiences that led Joel to become a lifetime follower and friend of Michael Grubb's, as well as devote himself to the mission of Evolved Ministry ~ to EVOLVE YOUR SOUL.
EvolvedMinistry.com
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