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What Does Bleach Have to Do With Our Food And Our Microbiome?
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27 views • March 26, 2019
When you come home from the grocery store, do ever notice that—despite having purchased organic food—the plastic bag that the food is in smells like bleach? Well, that’s because there are actually bleach VOCs in the plastic, which in turn leach into your food. When you eat your food, even after it is washed, these VOC’s are killing some of your microbiome. What is the Human Microbiome?...
Learn more: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-does-bleach-have-to-do-with-our-food-and-microbiome
Learn more: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-does-bleach-have-to-do-with-our-food-and-microbiome
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