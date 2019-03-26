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Left-wing media melts down over Mueller report
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13 views • March 26, 2019
Great America PAC Chairman Ed Rollins and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt on how the mainstream media is receiving criticism after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia.
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