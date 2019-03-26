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Conway reacts to Mueller report, calls on Schiff to resign
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16 views • March 26, 2019
Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway reacts on 'FOX & Friends' to the release of the Mueller report and the fallout from Democrats' attempts to delegitimize the president.
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