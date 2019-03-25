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Full Show – MUST SEE: Trump Launches Major Offensive Against Deep State Coup Plotters – 03/25/2019
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836 views • March 25, 2019
Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed to deliver any evidence that President Trump’s 2016 campaign knowingly colluded with Russia. However, Deep State agents and the mainstream media are openly saying the pursuit to remove Trump from office is not over. Infowars.com predicted this very outcome. Catch today’s show to stay ahead of the Swamp’s plans.
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