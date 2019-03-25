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Austin Priest Assaults Woman On Death Bed
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539 views • March 25, 2019
Leo Zagami joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the latest in sexual predatory cases involving members of the clergy, this time hitting close to home with a sickening case in our very own Austin, TX.
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/23/monster-priest-in-austin-is-accused-of-groping-a-dying-woman-during-her-last-rites/
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/23/monster-priest-in-austin-is-accused-of-groping-a-dying-woman-during-her-last-rites/
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