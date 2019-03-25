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Texas Public Schools Found To Have Lead In Drinking Water
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17 views • March 25, 2019
Do not let your children go to school without a bottle of clean water.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2019/03/21/texas-schools-dangerous-levels-lead-drinking-water-advocates-say
https://www.kvue.com/article/news/texas-gets-f-for-effort-to-deter-lead-in-school-drinking-water/269-39e51dc8-c0ca-413a-ba1b-426f989d02b0
https://www.infowars.com/cancer-causing-chemicals-in-drinking-water-lead-to-increased-testing/
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2019/03/21/texas-schools-dangerous-levels-lead-drinking-water-advocates-say
https://www.kvue.com/article/news/texas-gets-f-for-effort-to-deter-lead-in-school-drinking-water/269-39e51dc8-c0ca-413a-ba1b-426f989d02b0
https://www.infowars.com/cancer-causing-chemicals-in-drinking-water-lead-to-increased-testing/
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