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VIDEO: Congressman Nadler Confronted Over Russia Gate Lies
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166 views • March 25, 2019
Congressman Jerry Nadler was confronted about the years long investigation into alleged Russia collusion with the Trump campaign in a new video. Alex exposes the lies being used by the left in an attempt to nullify the 2016 election.
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