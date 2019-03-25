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Real Proof Positive Huge ET SpaceStation sighting Plus REAL ET photos - Just zoom in (brighteon/Infocomms exclusive)
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76 views • March 25, 2019
Vimeo blocked, but at least we have Brighteon!
Visually Declassified (100% authentic untouched video) Enjoy
Y’all… This is a real giant orbitting ET starstation and some real photos of REAL ETs (Android camera in HDR +EV3 night mode)
I held onto this footage until Q was about to bust their move (on March 10th, 2019)
Originally posted at Infocomms https://community.infowarsarmy.com/t/theyre-here-startling-newly-disclosed-orbitting-et-star-station-video-100-authentic-untouched-video-enjoy/8330
Visually Declassified (100% authentic untouched video) Enjoy
Y’all… This is a real giant orbitting ET starstation and some real photos of REAL ETs (Android camera in HDR +EV3 night mode)
I held onto this footage until Q was about to bust their move (on March 10th, 2019)
Originally posted at Infocomms https://community.infowarsarmy.com/t/theyre-here-startling-newly-disclosed-orbitting-et-star-station-video-100-authentic-untouched-video-enjoy/8330
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