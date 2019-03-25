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Flint and Steel Dog Tag Striker Sparking Demo
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383 views • March 25, 2019
Bushman TekBIts
BM9026-19
1095 Carbon Steel, Laser cut, Digital Electric oven Heat treated
Texas Chert / Flint
Small enough for EDC on a key chain or in an Altoids tin.
For more info:
http://www.bushmantekbits.ca
BM9026-19
1095 Carbon Steel, Laser cut, Digital Electric oven Heat treated
Texas Chert / Flint
Small enough for EDC on a key chain or in an Altoids tin.
For more info:
http://www.bushmantekbits.ca
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