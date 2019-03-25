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Delusional Democrats Say Mueller Report Is The “End Of The Beginning”
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108 views • March 25, 2019
The Mueller Report makes it clear President Trump did not "collude" with Russia to influence the 2016 election, but Democrats now claim more investigations are needed. Alex explains this tactic is moving the goal post, but is typical of the left.
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