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BREXIT Delayed ... Let The CHAOS Commence! 🤣
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13 views • March 25, 2019
Streamed live 22nd March 2019
- Brighteon.com are under pressure from the New Zealand Government to remove videos that make any comment on the New Zealand shootings
- There are no reports to say 5G is safe.
- France and Netherlands have lost control of their countries
- We need politicians to challenge the right of banks to issue currency and charge interest on it
- We need to adopt the model of what North Dakota has done since the early 1920's
- Brighteon.com are under pressure from the New Zealand Government to remove videos that make any comment on the New Zealand shootings
- There are no reports to say 5G is safe.
- France and Netherlands have lost control of their countries
- We need politicians to challenge the right of banks to issue currency and charge interest on it
- We need to adopt the model of what North Dakota has done since the early 1920's
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