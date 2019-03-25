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Bye bye privacy with 5G
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444 views • March 25, 2019
Remote surgeries, autonomous vehicles, smart-city energy grids and the coming “internet of things” all depend upon the deployment of 5G infrastructure. RT America’s Michele Greenstein reports for the News with Rick Sanchez on the perils of much-lauded 5G wireless technology.
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