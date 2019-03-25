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Could 5G put more kids at risk for cancer?
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713 views • March 25, 2019
As the race to 5G technology continues around the world, US representatives have voiced public safety concerns and urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to postpone auctioning the rights to 5G development. Experts also say that 5G will also pose serious health risks. RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca joins Scottie Nell Hughes with the details.
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