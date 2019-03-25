© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Optimus Hiker -28C Boil 1L water Leatherman Ferro rod Jute Tube
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • March 25, 2019
Bushman TekBIts
BM9030-02V03
Leatherman Surge Bosch T123X saw blade
using saw blade TShank adaptor spacer (BM9030-LSTS03)
Ferro Rod (BM9022-1)
Waxed Jute Tinder Tube (BM9023-2)
Kerosene used as fuel and for priming.
The question for this test, was if the Kerosene, Ferro Rod & Waxed Jute tube combination would run the Optimus stove at very cold temperatures.
Too cold for BIC lighters, they will spark but won't light.
For more info:
http://www.bushmantekbits.ca
BM9030-02V03
Leatherman Surge Bosch T123X saw blade
using saw blade TShank adaptor spacer (BM9030-LSTS03)
Ferro Rod (BM9022-1)
Waxed Jute Tinder Tube (BM9023-2)
Kerosene used as fuel and for priming.
The question for this test, was if the Kerosene, Ferro Rod & Waxed Jute tube combination would run the Optimus stove at very cold temperatures.
Too cold for BIC lighters, they will spark but won't light.
For more info:
http://www.bushmantekbits.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.