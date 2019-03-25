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Video: Senior Computer Scientist Proves Google Stole Midterms + Youtube Caught Banning Searches On Mass Scale
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196 views • March 25, 2019
Google has been exposed by a new study revealing the impact they had on influencing votes in 2018. Alex breaks down how this Big Tech collusion is larger than most people think.
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