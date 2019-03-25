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Full Show- WMD EXPOSED: Weapon of Mueller Distraction
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31 views • March 25, 2019
Mueller’s report feels like Nov 9, 2016, the day after the election—Maddow weeping on air, Democrats refusing to embrace reality. Will Trump go on offense? Will Dems do a sequel with local & state investigations? Then, Streisand embraces the sexual privilege of the “King of Pop’s” sexual needs. And, the Chief Censor of NZ has a new fatwa, Texas town punishes Chik-Fil-A for donating to Salvation Army, and UPS will now push vaccines.
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