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Streisand Embraces Hollywood Privilege & Debauchery
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30 views • March 25, 2019
Streisand embraces privilege and “sexual needs” of the “King of Pop”, Michael Jackson. She believes the accusers, that he sexually abused them as children, but they should be “thrilled” to be molested by Thriller. She tried to walk it back, but we’ve seen the mindset of the Hollywood elite…
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