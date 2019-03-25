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VIDEO: Watch Leftists Become Possessed When They See This
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228 views • March 25, 2019
Deep State machine has tried to link Alex Jones to Russia by pushing the false narrative that Alex somehow helped Russian actors hack Hillary Clinton and now is spreading Russian state propaganda.
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