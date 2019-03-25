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Flint and Steel -31C Steel Wool ignition to Jute Tube Flame
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104 views • March 25, 2019
Bushman TekBIts
BM9031-VSW06
Steel Wool (Bulldog 0000)
ignition using 1095 Striker (BM9026-11) and Texas Flint (BM9026-TF).
Leatherman Surge & Bosch T123X saw blade
using TShank adaptor spacer (BM9030-LSTS03)
Waxed Jute Copper Tinder Tube (BM9023-2)
The purpose for this test was to see if Steel Wool would still ignite using Flint and Steel at lower ambient temperatures.
-31C is too cold for BIC lighters, they will spark but won't light.
http://www.bushmantekbits.ca
BM9031-VSW06
Steel Wool (Bulldog 0000)
ignition using 1095 Striker (BM9026-11) and Texas Flint (BM9026-TF).
Leatherman Surge & Bosch T123X saw blade
using TShank adaptor spacer (BM9030-LSTS03)
Waxed Jute Copper Tinder Tube (BM9023-2)
The purpose for this test was to see if Steel Wool would still ignite using Flint and Steel at lower ambient temperatures.
-31C is too cold for BIC lighters, they will spark but won't light.
http://www.bushmantekbits.ca
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