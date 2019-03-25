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What will it take for Adam Schiff to admit the Trump campaign didn't collude with Russia?
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237 views • March 25, 2019
House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff insists there is significant evidence of collusion; reaction from Democratic strategist Roger Fisk and Beverly Hallberg, president of the District Media Group.
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