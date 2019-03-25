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Mueller found no collusion between Trump and Russia: AG Barr
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5 views • March 25, 2019
The special counsel did not find that the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government despite multiple offers. The attorney general vows to release as much of the Mueller report as possible. #FoxNews
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