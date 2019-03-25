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Style over substance? 2020 Democrats try to stand out from the pack
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2 views • March 25, 2019
From pumping iron at the gym to jumping on countertops, the 2020 presidential hopefuls are pulling out all the stops to be seen and heard. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign Katrina Pierson react.
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