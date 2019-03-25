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Trump: America is the greatest place on Earth
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11 views • March 25, 2019
President Trump makes brief remarks on his return to the White House after Attorney General William Barr declared that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that the president's campaign 'conspired or coordinated' with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.
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