© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Economic models show Trump on track to win in 2020: Report
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • March 25, 2019
“The Five” co-host Juan Williams and Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson on how economic models show that President Trump would win a second term in office if the election were held today. The panel also discusses the report that former Vice President Joe Biden may potentially ask Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams to be his running mate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.