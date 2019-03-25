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Rep. Doug Collins on whether the end of the Mueller probe lifts the cloud over the White House
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Special counsel Robert Mueller completes his investigation with no new indictments; reaction from House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins.
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